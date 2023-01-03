Actor Mitica Popescu dies, aged 86

The actor Mitica Popescu died on Tuesday at the Elias Hospital, medical sources stated for AGERPRES.

According to the cited sources, the 86-year-old actor allegedly had heart problems, but also other comorbidities.

*** The actor Mitica Popescu was born on December 2, 1936, in Bucharest. In 1967 he graduated from the I.L. Caragiale' Institute of Theatrical and Cinematographic Art of Bucharest. He played in Timisoara and Piatra Neamt. He arrived at the Little Theater in Bucharest in 1973. A year later he played in the show "Matca", by Marin Sorescu, in which he played the role of the fiancé, alongside the late actress Leopoldina Balanuta, who was his wife since 1977, remained faithful to this theater, where he played until 2010, Agerpres informs.

For most of his career, the actor Mitica Popescu played on the stage of the Teatrul Mic/Little Theatre. He performed exceptional roles in the plays "Cititorul de contor" by Paul Everac (1976, directed by Paul Everac), "Let's dress the Naked" by Pirandello (1978, directed by Catalina Buzoianu), "The Master and Margareta" by Bulgakov (1980, directed by Catalina Buzoianu), "Some Peasants" by Dinu Sararu (1981, directed by Catalina Buzoianu), "A pretty woman with a flower and windows to the north" by Eduard Radzinski (1986, directed by Dragos Galgotiu), "The Seagull" by Chekhov (1993, directed by Catalina Buzoianu), "As You Like It" by William Shakespeare (1996, directed by Nona Ciobanu), "Ghost Sonata" by August Strindberg (1999, directed by Catalina Buzoianu), "Women's School" by Moliere (1999, directed by Alexandru Dabija), "Servant to Two Masters" by Carlo Goldoni (1999, directed by Mihai Constantin Ranin), "The future is waste paper" by Vlad Zografi ( 2000, directed by Nona Ciobanu), "Alex and Morris" by Michael Elkin (2004, alongside the late Stefan Iordache, directed by Gelu Colceag) or "Colony of Angels" by Stefan Caraman (2007, directed by Nona Shepherd).

Memorable in his cinematographic career is the role of Cocosila in the movie "Morometii", by Stere Gulea, in which he played alongside Victor Rebengiuc and Luminiţa Gheorghiu. Another reference role is the one in the film "Fox Hunt" (directed by Mircea Daneliuc, 1980), screen adaptation of the novel "Some Peasants" by Dinu Sararu, in which Mitica Popescu has an unforgettable appearance.

Mitica Popescu also played in "Oak, extreme emergency" (directed by Dinu Cocea, 1973), "Red Apples" (directed by Alexandru Tatos, 1976), "Why are they ringing the bells, Mitica?" (directed by Lucian Pintilie, 1981), "The Swallower of Swords" (directed by Alexa Visarion, 1981), "Glissando" (directed by Mircea Daneliuc, 1985), "The Secret of Secret Gun" (directed by Alexandru Tatos, 1988) , "The most beloved of the earth" (directed by Serban Marinescu, 1993), "The sweet sauna of death" (directed by Andrei Blaier, 2003), "Pacala returns" (directed by Geo Saizescu, 2006), "The Scoundrels" (directed by Serban Marinescu, 2007) or "Humiliation" (directed by Catalin Apostol, 2011).

The actor presented one of TVR's longest-running productions, the show "D'ale lui Mitica", broadcast since 1999 on TVR 2.

He was decorated on December 13, 2002 with the national Order "Faithful Service in the rank of Knight", along with other actors, "for his devotion and artistic grace at the service of the Romanian theater".

On April 27, 2009, at the 17th edition of the UNITER Awards gala, the actor Mitica Popescu was awarded the UNITER award for his entire activity. The actor was awarded at the gala of the Bucharest Municipality awards for art and culture, the "Performing Arts" section, which took place on December 14, 2009 on the stage of the "Ion Dacian" National Operetta Theater.

The great artist was honored at the Gopo Awards Gala on March 25, 2013 with the Lifetime Achievement Award.