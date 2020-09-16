AEP: Deadline for registration of Romanians abroad as voters - extended until October 21

The deadline for registration of Romanian citizens domiciled or residing abroad for voting by mail or at a polling station in the parliamentary elections has been extended until October 21, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announced on Wednesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the release, that the 30-day extension of the registration period for Romanian citizens in the diaspora on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro was decided by Parliament, through a law that was promulgated on Wednesday by President Klaus Iohannis.

The President of the Permanent Electoral Authority, Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, mentions that several countries, including form Europe, will not allow Romanians living on their territory to vote physically, but only by mail.

"Given that many states - both at the level of the European Union, but also outside the European space - will prohibit the setting up of polling stations both outside and inside diplomatic missions, I recommend all Romanians in the diaspora to opt for voting by mail, as a safe and convenient way to vote remotely, without costs and risks, especially in the context of the uncertainty related to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic," said the AEP president, according to the quoted source.

All the information regarding the registration procedure with one of the two voting options are available on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro at the following links: https://www.votstrainatate.ro/Mesaj/PrezentareVotCorespondenta; https://www.votstrainatate.ro/Mesaj/PrezentareVotSectie. Questions and notifications related to the pre-registration and registration procedure can be sent to the e-mail address contact@votstrainatate.ro, AEP also states.