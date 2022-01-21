AGERPRES National News Agency Director General Claudia Nicolae opened the series of "Phenomenal Women" events on Friday, organized by Danubius University in Galati to mark the 30th anniversary of the higher education institution's founding.

On this occasion, AGERPRES Director General spoke about the freedom of the press and disinformation, with a focus on the phenomenon of fake news, whose presence is strongly felt during this period.

"The fake news phenomenon, although it has existed since the ancient world, has lately begun to make its presence felt more and more strongly, and in 2017 it became a word in the Collins dictionary. Why? Because the moment disinformation or false information begins to attack the life, society, even the physical, mental health of an individual, it becomes a matter of national security," said Claudia Nicolae, Agerpres.ro informs.

She specified that before the pandemic broke out, the phenomenon was intensely debated worldwide, and more and more states began to implement various programs and measures to detect fake news, disinformation, manipulation or propaganda.

"We are in the digital age, in an age where we all get our information from the online environment and rest assured that this tool will continue to be used by those who want to provoke such fake news," showed the AGERPRES Director General.

She spoke to those present about those who spread fake news and the purposes that lead them to use this tool, how to identify fake news or how to find a site that was created specifically to misinform.

At the same time, Claudia Nicolae spoke to those present at the event about the 133-year history of the news agency she runs, pointing out that AGERPRES is the main provider of information, which delivers content objectively.

"AGERPRES is the main provider of information about Romania abroad and from abroad to the Romanian public. This shows once again that AGERPRES has remained a reliable institution," she said.

Claudia Nicolae is the first woman in charge of AGERPRES, the oldest news agency in Romania, founded in 1889.

The event organized by Danubius University was also attended by the director of "Carol I" Museum of Braila, Dr. Costin Croitoru, who welcomed the idea of such a demache and proposed that the public presentations of the "Phenomenal Women" conferences be published by the museum's publishing house.

Costin Croitoru also awarded AGERPRES Director General two medals bearing the figures of two women of international renown - soprano Hariclea Darclee and biologist and physician Ana Aslan, both hailing from Braila.

The participants were greeted, through a video message, by the rector of Danubius University, Prof. Univ. Dr. William B. Harvey, in Washington.

In his turn, the president of Danubius University, Andy Pusca, also pointed out in a video message that all women deserve support for what they represent in society.

"All women deserve support for what they develop in us as human beings, they are our creators, they are the ones who amplify everything we want to do, to be and to have on Earth and in the Universe. They are the representatives of the force of attraction that we call love, the driving force of the Universe that holds us together, bound together in the same ecosystem," said Andy Pusca.

The first conference in the "Phenomenal Women" series was moderated by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eng. Alina Beatrice Raileanu, Vice-Rector for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, who pointed out that the series of events organized to mark the 30th anniversary of the higher education institution's founding are aimed at recognizing those people who have made a contribution to local, regional development and who can be role models for pupils and students..

"Through this series of events, we aim to recognize those people who have made a contribution to local and regional development, but who have managed to gain international recognition, people who can be role models for you, who can be mentors in your career, people who inspire us every day through everything they do. At the same time, these are people who, more or less, have collaborated with Danubius University or maybe even have their roots in these places and are always ready to further help you," Alina Beatrice Raileanu said.

According to the website of Danubius University in Galati, the "Phenomenal Women" series of events is the way in which the institution aims to bring to the spotlight women who are a model of success in their professional fields, who wanted to share the success story, but also "the sacrifices that had to be made to reach the highest peaks in their professions, in their careers", as well as "how they were supported by their families, friends, their colleagues on this winding road to success in life".