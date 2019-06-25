Agerpres National News Agency - Royal House of Romania supplier of news, photographic & media monitoring services

The Agerpres National Press Agency was granted during a ceremony held on Tuesday at the Elisabeta Palace the status of Supplier to the Royal House of Romania.

According to the warrant handed to Agerpres Managing Director Claudia Nicolae, "for three years, the National News Agency is granted the status of Supplier to the Royal House of Romania for the news stream, photographic and media monitoring services, based on the recommendations made to Her Majesty and to the Royal Family by the select committee of experts, and also based on the services supplied to the Royal House for more than a year now."

The warrant is signed on behalf of the Crown Custodian and of the Royal Family by the Head of Her Majesty's House, Andrew Popper.

According to the Royal House, "Agerpres is a well noted and remarkable presence in the correct information of the public opinion by the transparent transmission of information, for the benefit of the Romanian society overall."

"Cooperation with the Royal House is a tradition, as Agerpres has been sole media partner in many memorable moments. The Royal Family appreciates the work of the tens of Agerpres editors and photojournalists, the objectivity of the news stream content, as well as the quality of the media monitoring reports. For all these reasons, Her Majesty decides to grant to the Agerpres National Agency the status of Supplier to the Royal House of Romania for the next three years," advisor Radu Ghina said at the ceremony.

Agerpres Managing Director Claudia Nicolae said that the acknowledgement of the professionalism and efforts of the journalists of the institution requires all those who belong to the big family of the National Press Agency to raise their standards.

"Agerpres has officially become today the supplier of news, photographic and media monitoring services to the Royal House of Romania. Through this recognition, our institution proves once again the professionalism and value of its journalists. Agerpres is a touchstone institution that brings to the readers' attention accurate, real-time information in pure form. This is the role of the media. The status received honors us and, at the same time, compels us to continue the tradition begun 130 years ago," Claudia Nicolae said at the end of the ceremony.

The following entities were granted the warrant of Supplier to the Royal House of Romania at the same event on Tuesday: Exotique; Romaqua Group; Albalact; Apulum; Conference Systems; the Segarcea Crown Domains; Irina Schrotter; Heidelberg Cement; Delaco; Dentalmed; Bridge Printing Group; Leonard Caffe; the Floria Network; Gealan Romania; Fresh Air; Ocean Fish; Agricola Bacau; City Grill; Macromex; La Lorraine.

The warrants of Supplier to the Royal House of Romania were handed by Prince Radu.

Her Majesty's House resumed the tradition of Royal Suppliers in 2003. An independent organization called the Association of the Suppliers to the Royal House of Romania was created in 2016.