AGERPRES presents Greater Union documentary, 'Romania: Evolution' photo exhibition at Romania's Embassy in US

The AGERPRES National News Agency has presented its "The Greater Union - Romania at 100" documentary and its photo exhibition "Romania: Evolution" at the Romanain Embassy in Washington DC, as part of the Open Doors Day, attended by over 4,000 Americans.

US Ambassador to the United States George Cristian Maior said before the presentation that AGERPRES featured true Romanians who lived through dramatic historical moments for the country."Contemporary characters and the events give a special value to this emotional film. Let me congratulate AGERPRES on this project, which was not easy, but managed a wonderful thing for the communities abroad and not only. In 2018, we celebrate 100 years since the Greater Union of the Romanians and it is wonderful that the diaspora can taste this slice of history. We will distribute this film to all the Romanian communities in the United States of America," Maior said.AGERPRES Director General Alexandru Giboi pointed out that it is a transatlantic premiere for the documentary "The Greater Union - Romania at 100.""Our film premiered in Bucharest, followed naturally by Chisinau. I sincerely believe in the role of AGERPRES in informing the public correctly, whether we are talking about Romanians or foreigners, and this film, a unique journalistic approach for the Centennial, is part of the role. We accompany the film with the photo exhibition 'Romania: Evolution' in a special edition for the Greater Union Centennial, creating a complete and relevant event for the unique context we are living in,' Giboi said.At the same time, the AGERPRES Director General had a meeting with Dennis Wholey, the host and creator of PBS's "This is America & The World" to pave the way for joint projects to be launched in the near future.The documentary "Greater Union - Romania at 100" is an invitation to an emotional and captivating journey, experienced, not just narrated, by people for whom Romania is also a collection of important historical moments in the birth of this state. As a matter of fact, AGERPRES followed the traces of the makers of the Union: in Basarabia, Northern Bucovina and Transylvania, with the descendants of those who helped the reunification of the country open up the backstages of the most important historical moment. Through the voice of those who narrate, we discover that we are a nation without borders. Romania, at 100, brings about a history that continues to be written.The photography exhibition 'Romania: Evolution' includes images that are part of the AGERPRES library that reflects the cultural, artistic, political and sports life of the country, as well as some photos from the Associated Press archive. Included are the best photographs recently taken by AGERPRES photographers illustrating the evolution of Romania. AGERPRES has also produced a similarly named album, a special edition for the Greater Union Centennial that contains 100 pictures from Romania, grouped in three chapters: Archives, Revolution, Evolution.