Agreement between Romania and Republic of Moldova to reduce roaming and international calls tariffs

Roaming and international calls tariffs between the Republic of Moldova and Romania will decrease based on an agreement signed on Friday between the two states for a period of five years, informs the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM), in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"Today, February 11, 2022, during the joint meeting of the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Moldova, the Agreement on the reduction of tariffs for the provision of international roaming services and international calls between the two states was signed. The agreement was concluded on a 5-year period. The National Agency for Regulation in Electronic Communications and Information Technology of the Republic of Moldova (ANRCETI) and the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) have provided technical assistance to electronic communications in the two states," the release reads.

According to the quoted source, the agreement between Romania and the Republic of Moldova aims to create the framework of collaboration between the two parties in order to sustainably reduce the supply tariffs, on the retail market, of international roaming services: voice, SMS and data, respectively international calls between the two states.

Thus, the scope of the Agreement includes mobile communications traffic performed by users of operators in the Republic of Moldova, roaming in the networks of Romanian operators, as well as that performed by users of Romanian operators, roaming in the networks of operators in the Republic of Moldova.

At the same time, the document contains provisions regarding the international calls to the Republic of Moldova made from the Romanian telephone numbering system, respectively the international calls to Romania, made from the Moldovan telephone numbering system.

ANCOM states that the agreement will enter into force immediately after the exchange of notes on the completion of the necessary national procedures, and ANRCETI and ANCOM will support the implementation of its provisions.

Romania and the Republic of Moldova will encourage the sustainable reduction of the supply tariffs, on the retail market, of international roaming services, respectively of those of international calls between the two states within maximum three months from the date of entry into force of the Agreement, notes ANCOM, Agerpres informs.