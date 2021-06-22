Agressive bears could be tranquilized and relocated or shot

The number of alerts reported at the 112 emergency line regarding bear attacks has reached, in June, 30-40 per day, and the problem is escalating, which is why we must elaborate the legal framework for immediate interventions, the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos, wrote on Facebook, on Tuesday.

"Yesterday afternoon [Monday, June 21, 2021 ed. n] we had a meeting with the mayors, representatives of hunting and farmers' associations from the county of Harghita regarding the ordinance which would allow the immediate intervention in emergency situations caused by bears. At the meeting we presented to those present the most important points from the ordinance draft we are working on, according to which, based on the gravity of the situation, aggressive bears that attack in the town areas can be tranquilized and relocated, or shot by a team formed of gendarmes and hunters, 24 hours after the bear presence has been signalled. We would offer the city halls the possibility of signing a contract with hunting associations in order to resolve bear attacks through immediate intervention. Furthermore, in the buffer areas of towns, we could offer the possibility taking preventive measures such as chasing away, tranquilizing and relocating or shooting aggressive bears," the Minister mentions.

According to the official, based on the data of June, as many as 30 to 40 calls are made to 112 emergency line per day, because of bear attacks.

"Hardly a day goes by without hearing of human casualties. The problem has escalated, and the ministry needs to elaborate the legal framework for immediate interventions. Fortunately, the number of people who are aware of the gravity of the situation is growing, at both Parliamentary level, as well as at the Government level. We will continue discussions regarding this topics in the following days," Tanczos pointed out.

The Minister of Environment declared on Monday that the legislative proposal regarding the immediate intervention in the cases of bears that come to inhabited areas will be discussed in the governing coalition and pointed out that the Ministry's obligation is to protect the citizens. He showed that people from the counties where bear attacks are being registered are "terrified", and the phenomena is becoming more and more dangerous.

Tanczos also talked about the fact that the number of bears has grown constantly, after 2016, by 7-8 percent each year.

In the last few days, two people were attacked by a bear in Harghita and are currently admitted, in serious condition at the Emergency County Hospital in Miercurea Ciuc, the presence of these animals being signaled almost daily in some towns of the county.

The intervention of gendarmes and police officers in Harghita was requested 18 times during the mini vacation of Pentecost in order to drive away bears whose presence was signalled in Baile Tusnad, Miercurea Ciuc, Voslabeni, Sicasau, Izvoru Muresului, and a she-bear with its three cubs also entered the garage of the mayor of Baile Tusnad, where it caused damage.

According to the Press Office of the Harghita Gendarmerie Inspectorate, the 18 calls to the 112 emergency line were registered from Saturday until Tuesday, most of them signaling the presence of bears in Baile Tusnad, reports agerpres.