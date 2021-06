Agricultural area affected by the extreme meteorological phenomena - 4,665 ha

The agricultural area affected by the extreme meteorological phenomena registered in the last period amounts to approximately 4,665 hectares, but of the total sown area it currently represents less than 1%, Marius Mihai Micu, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), agerpres reports.

Given the rainfall in 2021, Micu says that this year will be "definitely a better agricultural year than last year", when pedological drought manifested itself extremely intensely in the country.