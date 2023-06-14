Agriculture Minister-designate says to request ban on Ukrainian grain imports until year end.

The Minister-designate for the portfolio of Agriculture and Rural Development, Florin Barbu, announced on Wednesday that he will ask the European Commission to extend the restrictions on cereal imports from Ukraine until the end of the year, but also to introduce new products on this list, told Agerpres.

"The ban is until 15 September. I will have a discussion with my colleagues from other countries and we will ask for an extension until 31 December. As Minister, I will try, in addition to the products we are talking about here, rapeseed, wheat, corn, sunflower, to introduce other products, up to 10 products," said Florin Barbu.

He said during hearings in Parliament's specialist committees that honey and meat could be included on the list of import bans, but also "other Romanian priorities, so that Romanian farmers can market the products they produce in Romania."

Asked what the urgent implementation of the new concept of economic patriotism, an objective included in the Government Programme, means in concrete terms, Barbu answered that it is about a structure that will allow Romanian products to reach the shelves of all supermarkets and markets in Romania.

In his opinion, accessing European funds is the most important thing he will take care of after becoming minister. "I will launch all programmes through the National Strategic Programme and Romanian farmers will have access to simplified guidelines so that projects for the next 4 years, 2023-2027, can be implemented," Florin Barbu said.

The members of the specialist committees on Wednesday issued a favourable opinion on Barbu's nomination for the Agriculture portfolio with 29 votes in favour, 7 votes against and no abstentions.