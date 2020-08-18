AgriMin: Talks at Presidency aim at the National Strategic and National Relaunch programmes

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Oros, announced that the discussions scheduled Tuesday in Cotroceni with the President of Romania concern the National Strategic Programme and the National Relaunch Programme, two topics that should have been the main topics of both the authorities and the farmers" if this year were not for the pandemic of COVID-19 and the drought.

"The problem of rectification will be in the Government, and in Cotroceni we are discussing the National Strategic Programme and the National Relaunch Programme, the two topics which, if it had not been for this pandemic and if it had not been for this drought, should have been the main subjects of both ourselves and the farmers, because it is very important. Unfortunately, this National Strategic Programme has been left out, in the shadow in terms of your attention, but which, in my opinion, has not lost its importance. It is vital how we now decide to finance Romania's agriculture in the next 7 years and how to allocate those amounts," said Adrian Oros, when asked what he would discuss at Tuesday's meeting with the Romanian president.The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), Adrian Oros, held a press conference on the budget correction.President Klaus Iohannis will have a working meeting with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and members of the Government at 15:00 on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace, announced earlier in the day the Presidential Administration.Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Virgil Popescu, Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, Lucian Bode, and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros, will participate.At the end of the reunion, the president will make a press statement.