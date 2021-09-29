AHK Romania: Trade between Romania and Bavaria, almost 6 billion euros in 2020

The volume of trade between Romania and Bavaria was almost 6 billion euros in 2020, Romania being among the top 20 economic partners of Bavaria worldwide, according to a statement from AHK Romania sent to AGERPRES.

According to the organization, in the first seven months of this year, imports and exports totaled 3.9 billion euros, 21.8% more than in the same period last year.

AHK Romania organized this week a virtual business trip in which about 20 Bavarian companies in the fields of environment, energy technology, mobility, industry 4.0 and research & development took part in this business delegation in order to establish new contacts in Romania, to present their products or to explore a new export market.Romania and Bavaria have close economic relations, based on a strong partnership and which have developed very dynamically, especially after Romania's accession to the EU (2007). This was also the context of this week's virtual business trip. The virtual delegation provided real opportunities for relationships."I was very pleased to receive information directly from market participants, as it is an important basis for the further development of business relations between Bavaria and Romania. This opportunity does not occur too often," said Roland Weigert, Secretary of State in the Bavarian Ministry of Economy, Regional Development and Energy.During the three thematic workshops - Production, Industry 4.0, Research & Development, Green Deal, Environment and Circular Economy - the companies had the opportunity to get to know better the challenges and opportunities of the Romanian market. The virtual visits of the companies served to strengthen the trust of Bavarian companies in the Romanian business environment."As the representative of Bavaria in Romania, we want to expand relations between Bavaria and Romania, especially in the field of research and development, to encourage partnerships between universities and companies and to continue to promote Bavaria as an interesting investment location among Romanian companies," explained Sebastian Metz, general manager and member of the Board of Directors of AHK Romania.AHK Romania is the official representative of the German economy and also the largest bilateral Chamber of Commerce in Romania. Founded in 2002, AHK has over 550 member firms and provides companies with an important platform for networking, information exchange and experience. Through the services it offers and the events it organizes, AHK Romania actively supports German companies in their entry on the Romanian market and is also a partner of Romanian companies interested in the German market.