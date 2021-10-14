AHK: Romania - world's 6th by number of exhibitors at Expo Real 2021 in Munich

Romania was the world's 6th by number of exhibitors at the Expo Real 2021 international trade fair for property and investment held in Munich October 11 - 13, said the Romanian - German Chamber of Commerce and Industry AHK Romania, which organized for the ninth consecutive time Romania's joint pavilion at the prestigious event.

Displaying their offer at Romania's booth were representatives of local authorities seeking investors interested in locations in our country, as well as private sector investors specializing in the development of industrial parks, integrated logistics services, design and architecture, civil engineering and industrial activities.

The exhibitors were AFI Europe, Alma Consulting SRL, the Buzau municipality, Ceetrus, the Iasi municipality, Siret Industrial and Technological Park, Olympian Parks, the Resita municipality, Rec Partners, Hotspot Workhub, Sagului Logistic Center, Speedwell, WDP Development Romania SRL, as well as two trade-specific associations: the Romanian Association of Real Estate Investors and Bucharest Real Estate Club.

"The Romanian pavilion was very well positioned in the first of the five halls of the fair, and the Romanian projects enjoyed high interest. The exhibitors at the Romanian joint booth had meetings throughout the three days of the fair," the release states.

AHK Romania is the official representation of the German economy and also the largest bilateral Chamber of Commerce in Romania. Founded in 2002, AHK joins over 550 member firms, providing companies an important platform for networking, information and experience exchanges. Through its services and through the events it organizes, AHK Romania actively supports the entry of German companies on the Romanian market and is also a partner of Romanian companies interested in the German market.