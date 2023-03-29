AI gov't adviser ION receives 750k messages, over 2.5 million visits in one month

The first governmental adviser based on artificial intelligence, ION, has received 750,000 messages and over 2.5 million visits a month after its launch, the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitisation said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"The ION figures in the first month of its launch show that this project has met the need of Romanians to be heard and represented: 750,000 messages and tags on social media and over 2.5 million visits to the website. In addition, the subject has captured the attention of the international media and some important personalities in the area of artificial intelligence, who appreciated the use of this technology, in a world first, to strengthen the bonds between citizens and decision makers," the press release reads.

The ION project is a model of Romanian research and innovation, resulting from the pro-bono work of researchers and developers in the area of technology and artificial intelligence, told Agerpres.

"In this first month, the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitisation has received numerous messages, referrals, advice for improvement and constructive criticism related to the ION project," the release mentions.

The most important issues raised concerned data protection, the relationship between the Ministry representatives and the initiating company, the technical team of the project.