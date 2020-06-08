Air passenger transport drops by 17.1pct in Q1 2020

The air passenger transport dropped by 17.1pct in the first quarter of 2020, due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, from 4.644 million passengers to 3.851 million passengers, according to the data released by the Statistics National Institute (INS).

In the first three months of this year, international commercial passenger transport of airports held the largest share in total, i.e. 87.9pct for passengers on board and 87.3pct in passengers disembarked.The largest shares were registered at Henri Coanda - Bucharest airport, with 1.26 million passengers on board and 1.216 million passengers disembarked, Avram Iancu - Cluj-Napoca, with 235,500 passengers on board and 220,600 disembarked, and Traian Vuia - Timisoara, with 141,300 passengers on board and 131,100 disembarked.In international passenger transport, the top ten airports of origin (where passengers disembarked in Romania), established by the number of passengers on regular flights, are: London Luton 159,486 passengers, Milan-Bergamo 64,910 passengers, Munich 58,468 passengers, Istanbul 54,351 passengers, Vienna 53,421 passengers, Madrid-Barajas 52,966 passengers, Rome-Ciampino 52,205 passengers, Tel Aviv 51,975 passengers, Paris-Charles de Gaulle 46,497 passengers, Brussels-Charleroi 46,347 passengers.As far as boardings are concerned, most passengers on regular flights boarded for: London-Luton 166,292 passengers, Milan-Bergamo 71,404 passengers, Munich 65,162 passengers, Vienna 55,720 passengers, Tel Aviv 55,285 passengers, Madrid-Barajas 54,332 passengers, Rome-Ciampino 54,061 passengers, Istanbul 49,538 passengers, Brussels-Charleroi 48,733 passengers, Paris Charles de Gaulle 47,371 passengers.The main countries (after the airport of origin) from which passengers of scheduled flights disembarked in Romania were the UK with 330,969 passengers, Italy 250,834 passengers, Germany 233,284 passengers, Spain 143,283 passengers, France 101,599 passengers, Belgium 65,934 passengers, Turkey 62,821 passengers, the Netherlands 58,038 passengers, Israel 54,416 passengers, Austria 53,421 passengers.After the country of destination, most passengers on regular flights boarded for the United Kingdom - 349,266 passengers, Italy- 272,413 passengers, Germany - 262,862 passengers, Spain- 150,011 passengers, France -105,748 passengers, Belgium -71,631 passengers, the Netherlands - 63,118 passengers, Israel - 57,657 passengers, Turkey - 57,541 passengers and Austria -55,720 passengers.In terms of domestic transport, Henri Coanda-Bucharest airport achieved 49.2pct in the total number of passengers on board, Traian Vuia-Timisoara 17.3pct and Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca 15.5pct.