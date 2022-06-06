Air passenger transport up 3.4 times in Q1 2022

Air passenger transport increased 3.4 times in Q1 2022, from 916,500 passengers in the first three months of 2021 to 3,085,700 passengers, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

The highest shares in terms of passenger transport were registered at the following airports: Henri Coanda-Bucharest airport, with 1,063,100 passengers boarded and 929,000 landed, Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca airport, with 178,400 passengers boarded and 155,100 passengers landed and Iasi Airport with 123,000 passengers boarded and 94,200 landed.As far as international passenger air transport is concerned, the top ten airports travelers headed for Romania came from, by passenger numbers on regular flights, are as follows: London Luton - 126,908, Milan-Bergamo - 73,720, Madrid-Barajas - 47,314, Istanbul International - 46,653, Brussels-Charleroi - 40,905, Dubai - 40,603, Munich -39,033, Rome-Fiumicino - 38,588, Amsterdam-Schipol - 36,835, Vienna 35,744, London-Stansted - 31,455, Barcelona - 30,930, Paris-Charles de Gaulle - 30,790.By boarding numbers on regular flights, the ranking of destination airports is as follows: London-Luton -143,528, Milan-Bergamo - 87,085, Madrid-Barajas - 51,773, Munich - 51,693, Istanbul International - 50,794, Amsterdam-Schipol - 50,460, Brussels-Charleroi - 49,249, Vienna - 45,219, Rome-Fiumicino - 42,717, Dubai - 37,781, Paris-Charles de Gaulle -37,047, London-Stansted - 36,861.The countries most incoming air passengers came from were: Italy - 228,657 passengers, United Kingdom - 223,896, Germany - 146,944, Spain - 130,176, France - 79,579, Turkey - 57,891, Netherlands - 53,791, Belgium - 46,244, United Arab Emirates - 40,724, Austria - 35,744, Ireland - 25,393.By the country of destination, most passengers on regular flights were headed for Italy - 262,722, United Kingdom - 262,423, Germany - 179,695, Spain - 146,174, France - 94,303, Netherlands - 71,711, Turkey - 62,049, Belgium - 56,614, Austria - 45,219, United Arab Emirates - 38,007.