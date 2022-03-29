Alba Iulia Court of Appeal rules Raed Arafat not competent to act as Emergency Department representative

The Alba Iulia Court of Appeal found that the documents filed so far in a case before the said institution do not provide proof that Secretary of State with the Ministry of the Interior Raed Arafat is competent to act as representative of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), and thus upheld the lack of representative status invoked by a plaintiff.

"The court upholds Dr. Raed Arafat's lack of representative status on account of the Department for Emergency Situations, resulting in the cancellation of the drawn up procedural act, respectively of the submitted objection and notes, and the DSU being subpoenaed for the next appearance in court. (...) The court upholds the request for ancillary intervention formulated by the Ministry of the Interior, so that from this moment the Ministry acquires the capacity of intervener in the interest of the defendant - the Government of Romania. With the right to appeal together with the merits. Defers for the next date of appearance the debate on exceptions and the request to denounce the documents signed by Dr. Raed Arafat as false," the ruling summary posted on the portal of the Alba Iulia Court of Appeal states, Agerpres.ro informs.

The case deals with the complaint filed by plaintiff Nicoleta Monica Petrut for the reversal of several government decisions issued during the pandemic, specifically decisions No. 394/2020, 476/2020, 553/2020 and 932/2021.

According to the cited source, following the admission of Arafat's lack of representative status for DSU, the case documents submitted in this capacity - the statement of defense and the written notes - shall not be considered by the court.

The case was registered with the Alba Iulia Court in January, at the Administrative and Fiscal Litigation Section.

The next appearance date was set on May 9.