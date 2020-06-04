ALDE criticises questioning pension increases

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) officials representatives said on Thursday that the government had money for acquisitions during the pandemic, but when it comes to raising state pensions by 40% it claims that there are no funds, although the National Liberal party (PNL) has repeatedly assured that there is money provided in the budget.

"Where is the money that the PNL government told us at the beginning of the year that it had earmarked in the budget for the increase of pensions by 40%? Where did it disappear? Because, from what we know from the PNL government, the money used to combat coronavirus effects come from the loans of tens of billions made by Mr Citu! We were also told that they brought money from the European Union for furloughing, for supporting companies, etc. So, logically, the pension money should be there! Since the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Orban and all the other members of the cabinet have given assurances that there is money provided in the budget for an increase by 40% of state pensions from September 1," reads a post on ALDE's Facebook page.