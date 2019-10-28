ALDE's Central Political Bureau approves agreement with PNL for investiture support of Orban Gov't

The Central Political Bureau of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has approved, on Monday, the political agreement with the National Liberal Party (PNL) in view of supporting the Orban Gov't at the investiture vote in Parliament, agreement that will be signed with the PNL at 18:00 hrs.

"The agreement contains 12 points that we discussed and negotiated with the PNL and targets a series of important matters, which regard the progress of Romania, whether we are speaking of the political level, or if we discuss elements of economy or the functioning of institutions. Some of these are: the organization of elections for mayors in two rounds or reforms in justice. They will be done solely through parliamentary means, excluding emergency ordinances, according to the result of the referendum of May 26. We asked and it was accepted that this government be single bloc, because then there would be a discussion regarding the legitimacy of the political structure of this government, what must it contain other than the PNL, because they were the initiators of the motion, I saw that it was a sort of beauty contest between those who wanted to steal the merits of initiating and the success of this motion," Tariceanu stated, on Monday, after the meeting of the Central Political Bureau of ALDE.

He mentioned that, at the signing of the agreement with the PNL and at the hearings in the parliamentary committees of the proposed ministers, ALDE will insist on continuing infrastructure projects already started.

Tariceanu mentioned that if PNL has another proposal for Prime Minister, the agreement remains in force, if there are no new requests of the new Prime Minister as compared to the current programme.