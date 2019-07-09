ALDE's Tariceanu: 37 branch leading teams dissolved over poor performance in European election

The leading teams of 37 local organizations of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) - a junior ruling coalition partner - that garnered less than 5 pct in the May 26 election to the European Parliament have been dissolved and some county branch presidents might also be replaced in the coming period, ALDE Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Tuesday.

"The most important decision is that regarding the leading teams of the branches that performed poorly in the elections to the European Parliament. All the branches that obtained less than 5 pct in the European election have been dissolved - the local offices - and branch presidents have one week to come up with new proposals. Therefore, those who didn't get involved in the electoral campaign, those who took on a sort of 'non combat' role, whether they are county councilors, County Council vice-presidents, mayors, deputy mayors, local councilors, will have to leave and let others instead, who are willing to put in effort for the next elections. We have three highly important election rounds ahead," Tariceanu said at the end of the meetings of ALDE's Standing Executive Bureau and Central Political Bureau.

"Sure, there is no interest, but there will further be people fully aware that every round of elections is a stake and that we must deliver. This was the painful decision for some who took these elections too lightly. The results speak for themselves and surely there is also the possibility of comparison with organizations that achieved results - I don't say above the party average, but honorable results - that is over 10, 11, 12 pct. This proves that such results were possible with wisely organized and scaled effort," the ALDE leader added.

Tariceanu mentioned the honorable gesture of the highly seasoned Bacau County Council president who tendered his personal resignation, which the ALDE head however refused, commissioning him instead to restructure the county political bureau. "But what I can tell you right away is that there are high chances that some party officials, county branch presidents included, are replaced in the coming period due to the poor results in the election to the European Parliament and which add to a series of poor outcomes in the previous elections," said the ALDE Chairman.