ALDE's Tariceanu asks PNL to persuade president Iohannis to sign PG's repeal from office

The chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats of Romania (minor ruling ALDE) and Senate head Calin Popescu-Tariceanu makes an appeal to the Liberals in an open letter on Sunday to persuade President Klaus Iohannis to sign the repeal from office of the Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, as a sign of respect for those who died in the communist jails and also for those who have founded the National Liberal Party.

"I'm making an appeal to you, dear liberal friends, to support our demand of sacking Augustin Lazar, one of the many executioners of our parents and grandparents, the man who has built for himself a successful career on the tears and sufferance of those who dared to confront the regime of sad memory. I'm asking you to persuade Mr. Iohannis, your ephemeral leader, to show respect to those who have founded the National Liberal Party, to show respect to those who died in the communist jails and sign the repeal of Augustin Lazar from the position of Prosecutor General of Romania. Join us at least now, because history will never forgive any of us if we fail our approach," Popescu-Tariceanu says in his letter.He says that after the testimonies of anti-communist dissident Iulius Filip, jailed for many years at Aiud, regarding the activity of prosecutor Augustin Lazar of those years, some other testimonies surfaced about Marin Iancu, Ioan Muntean and other tens of inmates of Aiud Penitentiary whom the current PG has then denied to, the right to freedom.Popescu-Tariceanu brings to mind in his open letter to the PNL that the communist gulag included 240 detention units, of which 44 jails, 61 investigation sites, 72 labour camps, 63 deportation centers and mandatory domicile, 10 political psychiatric asylums and 100 county hqs where the Securitate political police unfolded their investigations.The Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu asked on 3 April in an open letter, the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis to sign the decree of repealing from office of the Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, motivating that the latter was among those characters of "sad memory who did the dirty games" of the former communist regime.