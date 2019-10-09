ALDE's Tariceanu: Censure motion will pass; Mrs Dancila is just trying to encourage herself

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday said in his opinion the censure motion will pass and that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is just "trying to encourage herself," in the context in which, at this point, the opposition is more numerous.

"Calculations are already done. But, as you can see, everyone seems to have done their own calculations. For if I look at Mrs Dancila I will see that she is very desperate and that yesterday, with that speech, she was just trying to encourage herself, while throwing all kinds of threats, to say so, at the PSD (Social Democratic Party) MPs, in the event that they vote for the motion, which proves that some of the PSD MPs are indeed considering this option. Plus that, at this point, the majority-opposition ratio changed and the opposition is now more numerous, if we were to just stick to counting the votes corresponding to the opposition, but adding this intention that some of the PSD MPs, who are aware of the fact that the government is over, have to vote for the censure motion, I am certain that tomorrow [Thursday - editor's note] the motion will pass," Tariceanu stated on Wednesday at the Senate.He added that the 20 ALDE MPs who signed for the motion will also vote for it.Asked if ALDE will come up with a proposal for PM, Tariceanu said: "I haven't discussed this with my colleagues. We will see if we should come up with a proposal or not. But, considering that our intention is to stay out of the government at this point, I don't see why ALDE should come up with a proposal for PM. Probably PNL should do it, since it's the initiator of the motion."Tariceanu also pointed out that ALDE will work on "a set of conditions before giving its vote to the future government," which this party wants to be a political and not a technocrat one.The ALDE leader also mentioned that many of his colleagues in the party have been contacted by PSD leaders to "discuss things," but they refused to do so.