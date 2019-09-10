ALDE's Tariceanu says party won't endorse Melescanu's candidacy to become next President of the Senate

Teodor Melescanu doesn't have the support of ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) in his endeavor to become the next President of the Senate, the leader of this political party, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, stated on Tuesday.

He labeled the decision of the National Executive Committee of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) to endorse Teodor Melescanu for President of the Senate as "bad" and "a hit below the belt to ALDE done by Viorica Dancila and her advisers."

He also brought to mind that ALDE has recently decided to support Ion Popa for President of the Senate.

The ALDE leader said Melescanu accepted the nomination, but said he won't resign from the ALDE group.

The PSD leader, Viorica Dancila, on Monday stated that her party will continue to support Teodor Melescanu for the top job at the Senate.