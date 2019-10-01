ALDE signs censure motion, but doesn't want in government/Pro Romania doesn't want Orban as PM

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Tuesday that the MPs of the party he leads have signed the censure motion, but stressed that ALDE will not go into government, and the Liberals will have to form a minority executive.

"We will not go into government. Probably the PNL [the National Liberal Party] will have to make a minority government and surely there will have to be discussions about what this government that will have to receive the vote in Parliament, will undertake hereinafter. (...) I have asked my colleagues to reflect very seriously on the conditions that we will demand from the future government that will come to Parliament to get the vote of confidence," said Tariceanu, after the meeting of the ALDE Central Political Bureau.

According to Tariceanu, the MPs will not agree on a formula that will lead to early elections.

The leader of PRO Romania, Victor Ponta, said on Tuesday that he will not vote for a government with liberal Ludovic Orban as Prime Minister, stating that, after adopting the censure motion, his choice goes to a center-left government, made up of PRO Romania, ALDE and PSD (the Social Democratic party) but without Dancila and Fifor.

"Our option is to talk about a one-year government, until the elections, of a center-left government, as voted in 2016, without Mrs. Dancila, without Mr. Fifor," Ponta said.

The former prime minister said that the only option he takes into account to govern, after the censure motion passes, is a PSD, ALDE and PRO Romania government.