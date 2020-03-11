ALDE's Tariceanu: ALDE will vote for Citu Gov't;a weaker Gov't is better than no Gov't

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceaanu has announced on Wednesday that in the context of the spreading of the novel coronavirus infection, the party MPs will vote for the investiture of the Citu Government, based on the idea that "a weaker Government is better than no Government."

"Urgent measures must be taken. (...) The current political crisis deviated from the old desire to organise early elections. We ask both the President and the PNL [the National Liberal Party] to show responsibility and vote, tomorrow, in Parliament, for the Citu Government on sight. (...) Me and my colleagues will vote for this Government. Based on the following idea: a weaker Government is better than no Government. I'm not under the impression that the Prime Minister-designate is what it's needed, but we prefer a solution to create the necessary premises to combat the crisis efficiently than to be in the situation of not having a Government," Tariceanu said after the meeting of the ALDE's Executive Political Bureau.In respect to the meeting at the Victoria Palace regarding the assessment of the economic, financial and budgetary impact of COVID-19 on Romania, Tariceanu said: "It's already late. We are reactive and completely shifted. The signals coming from all countries in Europe are so worrying that they should already have taken and implemented measures, at least some of them."