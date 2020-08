ALDE's Tariceanu announces running for Bucharest general mayor

National chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Thursday running for the office of the Bucharest general mayor, saying that his experience as prime minister and chairman of the Senate are useful in his new endeavour.

"The experience I have gained as prime minister, politically speaking, and as chairman of the Senate are extremely useful in building a strategy and a vision for the city of Bucharest," Tariceanu said at a news conference.