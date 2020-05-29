ALDE's Tariceanu: Romania ranks last in Europe in terms of share of aids for economy recovery

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu criticised the Government on Thursday evening, showing that it announces "late" the relaxation measures to be decided in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, also arguing that Romania ranks last in Europe in terms of the share of aid for economy recovery.

"The Government, Iohannis too, announce the measures very late, three days before. People must prepare. The measures announced for the reopening of outdoor restaurants - there is no rule - how will they work? Those people want to know - what shall we do? (...) Probably the people who are working in the industry have set some rules themselves, but these rules should be, after all, in the form of some official matters, which should become the basic rule which everyone should implement, not [be implemented] more by someone, less by another. (...) This is what bothers me, that it further is a total mess in the economy as well," Tariceanu said, who was invited at a broadcast at Romania TV private television station.The ALDE leader also argued that the Government hasn't presented a plan of measures to relaunch national economy, so that production be increased, and the state revenues be raised in order to cover expenses, including the necessary amounts to increase pensions."I don't see any kind of thinking, I would call Liberal, pre-economic (...), how should I proceed to increase economy, how should I bring people to work, because I've seen that the budget deficit on 4 months is almost 2.5 percent, a lot. But I don't see anything," Tariceanu said.In his view, the state doesn't support sufficiently the business milieu, saying, in the context, that Romania ranks last in Europe in terms of the share of aid granted to the economic sector."Abroad, about 20 percent of the GDP is spent, money they inject into economy, so they can revive economy. We rank last in Europe, in terms of the share of aid which the state grants to the economy sector, in order to bring it back to life," Tariceanu pointed out.