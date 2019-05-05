Alex Cret grabs gold medal for Romania at Cadet European Judo Cup in Cluj-Napoca

Alex Cret grabbed the only gold medal for Romania at the Cadet European Judo Cup in western Cluj-Napoca, on Sunday, in the limits of the 90 kg category.

Cret had also won at the last year's competition and this year he had victories in the similar contests of Teplice (Czech Republic) and Zagreb (Croatia).Also on Sunday, David Fodor (73 kg cat.) took the bronze medal.On Saturday, the Romanian athletes made it three times on the podium, with Alexandru Matei (50 kg cat.), Iasmina Covaciu (48 kg cat.) and Alexandra Pasca (52 kg cat.) on second position, while Giorgia Hangianu (44 kg cat.) ranked third.The contest lined up 563 judokas from 28 countries, 341 men and 222 women, Romania aligning 93 athletes (51 men, 42 women).