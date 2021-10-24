Alexandra Ignatik, 8th Romanian tennis player on WTA Transylvania Open's main draw

Alexandra Ignatik (formerly Cadantu) became the eighth Romanian player on the main singles table of the Transylvania Open USD 235,238 total prizes tennis tournament (WTA 250), due to kick off on Monday in BT Arena in western city of Cluj-Napoca.

Ignatik (31 years old, 207 WTA) defeated young Vanessa Popa Teiusanu (17 years old, 1,049 WTA) 6-0, 6-1, in 59 minutes on Sunday in the last round of qualifying.

Two other Romanian women lost the decisive matches for the accession to the main draw.

Briana Szabo (15 years old, 1,146 WTA) from Cluj was surpassed by Russian Anastasia Gasanova (22 years old, 143 WTA), 6-1, 6-0, in an hour and 13 minutes.

Andreea Rosca (22 years old, 415 WTA) was defeated, in her turn, by Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (32 years old, 145 WTA), with 7-5, 6-1, after almost two hours of play (1 h 48 min).

The other seven Romanians on the main singles table are Simona Halep (the main favorite), Gabriela Ruse (her opponent), Irina Begu, Irina Bara (who are also opponents in the first round), Ana Bogdan, Jaqueline Cristian and Andreea Prisacariu, Agerpres.ro informs.

On the main draw were also Hungarian Anna Bondar, after 6-2, 6-0 with Jana Fett (Croatia), Serbian Aleksandra Krunic, who disposed of Japanese Yuriko Miyazaki, with 6-1, 6-2, and Dutch Lesley Pattinama-Kerkhove, victorious with 6-3, 6-1 over Australian Seone Mendez.