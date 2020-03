All flight bookings in Romania decrease by about 23% weekly (travel agency)

All flight bookings in Romania decreased by approximately 23% on a weekly basis, after news of the spread of the coronavirus epidemic in Europe, in the penultimate week of February with the travel industry being one of the most affected, according to a report by experts of the Global Online Travel Agency - eSky.

"The coronavirus outbreak in Asia did not have a major impact on the number of bookings on eSky. The number of all bookings in Romania after the epidemic was announced in China dropped by about 7% from one week to the next, after which it bounced back quickly by about 10% in the following week. News about the virus having arrived in Europe in the penultimate week of February led to deeper decrease in the number of bookings - about 23% on a weekly basis. The decrease did not affect yet the annual growth of the company, which slightly exceeded 15% in the first two months of 2020," the report mentions.