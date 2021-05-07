 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

All military hospitals in Romania to start administering COVID-19 vaccinations without prior appointment

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam vaccin vaccinare

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN), through its Medical Directorate, is expanding the vaccination method, without prior appointment on the electronic platform, in all military hospitals in the Romania from Saturday.

According to a press statement released on Friday, people over the age of 60 who want to get vaccinated and have valid identity documents will be able to go, starting Saturday, directly to the vaccination centres operating at the 11 military hospitals operating under MApN's authority - Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Focani, Galati, Iasi, Pitesti, Sibiu and Timisoara from 14:00hrs to closing time.

The general population up to the age of 60 who wish to get vaccinated without an appointment will be able to do so at the same centres after 14:00hrs and to closing time, agerpres.ro confirms.

All immunised persons will be registered directly with the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations (RENV) and receive individual vaccination certificates according to the procedures.

At the same time, vaccination marathons continue at the vaccination centres of the military hospitals in Brasov, Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi, and Timisoara throughout Tuesday. The general population wishing to get vaccinated can do so by visiting these centres at any time and without prior appointment.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.