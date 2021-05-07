All military hospitals in Romania to start administering COVID-19 vaccinations without prior appointment

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN), through its Medical Directorate, is expanding the vaccination method, without prior appointment on the electronic platform, in all military hospitals in the Romania from Saturday.

According to a press statement released on Friday, people over the age of 60 who want to get vaccinated and have valid identity documents will be able to go, starting Saturday, directly to the vaccination centres operating at the 11 military hospitals operating under MApN's authority - Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Focani, Galati, Iasi, Pitesti, Sibiu and Timisoara from 14:00hrs to closing time.

The general population up to the age of 60 who wish to get vaccinated without an appointment will be able to do so at the same centres after 14:00hrs and to closing time, agerpres.ro confirms.

All immunised persons will be registered directly with the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations (RENV) and receive individual vaccination certificates according to the procedures.

At the same time, vaccination marathons continue at the vaccination centres of the military hospitals in Brasov, Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi, and Timisoara throughout Tuesday. The general population wishing to get vaccinated can do so by visiting these centres at any time and without prior appointment.