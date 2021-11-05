All students, preschoolers back to class as of Nov 8

School will start on November 8 for all public and private education students and preschoolers, interim Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu told a press conference today, mentioning that in-person classes will be held in educational units with a teaching staff Covid vaccination rate higher than 60 percent, and that the new provisions will be published in the Official Journal as soon as possible, during the day.

"School will start for all students and kindergartners on November 8. I am referring here to both the public and the private education system. There is a meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations underway as we speak, which is to amend to this effect the joint order of the Education Minister and the Health Minister. The Committee's decision will be approved within short. The order will be signed by the two ministers and sent to the Official Journal to be published as soon as possible during the day, to allow each school and kindergarten to call a meeting of the Board of Education to decide on the functioning of the unit starting on Monday, November 8, and also announce it. The decision criterion is the staff vaccination rate in every school and kindergarten," the Education Minister said.

"If, apart from the vaccination rate, there are other human resource issues - a significant number of quarantined or infected teachers - or infrastructure issues, the respective school may apply to stay online under Article 3.2. of Ministerial Order 5338 which will be amended today to this effect, even if it has a vaccination rate of over 60 percent. According to reports, the vaccination rate in Romania's public and private schools and kindergartens as of last weekend is 54 percent," Sorin Cimpeanu explained.