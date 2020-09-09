Almost 30,000 housing units handed over in the first 6 months

A number of 29,765 housing units were handed over in the first half of the current year, up by 2,561 units compared to the first semester of 2019, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics ( INS).

In the second quarter of 2020, as many as 14,846 housing units were handed over, by 356 more compared to the same period last year.

According to the INS, by residence area, in the first half of 2020, most housing units were handed over in urban areas, accounting for 65.2% of the total. The distribution by financing sources of completed dwellings reveals that, in the first half of 2020, compared to the first half of 2019, the number of dwellings built from private funds increased (+2,711 dwellings), while the number of housing units built from public funds decreased (-150 housing units).

The distribution by the financing funds for completed housing units reveals that, in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2019, the number of housing units built from private funds increased by 543, while those from public funds decreased by 187.