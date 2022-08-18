Almost 36pct of flights at Henri Coanda Airport delayed over half hour Aug.11-18

Almost 36% of the flights operated at Henri Coanda Airport (AIHCB) in the August 11-18 week were delayed more than 30 minutes.

According to data released on Thursday by the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), August 11 - 18, 2022, at the Henri Coanda Airport, as many as 839 flights (landings and take-offs) recorded delays in excess of 30 minutes, up 95 from the previous week. In the same period, 2,192 regular and 41 non-regular flights were operated at AIHCB, Agerpres,

Almost half, 410, of the flights that recorded delays were caused by delays or rotation of crews or aircraft.

"The number of delays generally corresponds to the market share of the airlines on AIHCB, so most of the delayed flights were reported by Wizz Air (254 flights), Ryan Air (133), Tarom (133 flights) and Blue Air (122). In the same reference period, eight flights were cancelled, only one of which was operated by one of the four previously mentioned companies," CNAB reports.