Almost 94 million RON, for 87 investments made through "Angel Saligny" Programme

Programul Anghel Saligny

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) transferred the amount of 93,825,047.65 RON, in order to settle the invoices for 87 investment objectives financed by the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme, it is shown in a press release from the MDLPA, told Agerpres.

"The invoices were submitted by the local public authorities in 35 counties, for projects that contribute to ensuring citizens' access to essential public utility services, by modernising the road infrastructure and establishing or expanding water supply systems, sewage networks and treatment plants," Minister Adrian Vestea stated, quoted in the press release.

