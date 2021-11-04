Alstom Feroviaria S.p.A. wins tender for purchase of 20 inter-regional electric trains RE-IR

The Authority for Railway Reform (ARF) has appointed Alstom Feroviaria S.p.A. winner of the public tender procedure for the purchase of new rolling stock for inter-regional passenger transport (RE-IR inter-regional electric trains).

According to a press release from ARF issued on Thursday to AGERPRES, the financial offer of Alstom Feroviaria S.p.A. was over 1.309 billion lei, excluding VAT, the public procurement contract will be concluded and signed by both parties at the end of the legal period of appeals.

The financing of the project is ensured from the Large Infrastructure Operational Program - POIM and the state budget, and the estimated value is included in the range: 1,311,698,701.00 lei - 3,714,279,851.00 lei (excluding VAT) - (the equivalent value of 20 electric regional trains RE-IR and their maintenance provided for 15 years, with the possibility of doubling the quantity and the maintenance period).The general objective of the contract is to purchase new rolling stock for passengers (including the concept of maintenance), which will be distributed to passenger railway operators in Romania, on the basis of an addendum to public service contracts, to be developed in accordance with EU Regulation 1370/2007, amended by EU Regulation 2338/2016 and the provisions of Romanian legislation.The contract provides, in addition to the delivery of the 20 electric trains, and their maintenance for a period of 15 years from the delivery of each electrical frame, which will be delivered within 31 months of signing the contract, as well as training staff in regarding the operation, operation of trains and software applications.The acquisition of the new inter-regional electric frames will contribute to ensuring mobility, reducing travel times and improving the general level of public services provided for public transport by rail, says ARF.