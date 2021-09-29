Ambassador Dan Mihalache expresses Romania's support for solution in Cyprus in accordance with international law

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Cyprus Dan Mihalache expressed his country's support for the efforts aimed at solving the Cyprus issue in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the House of Representatives of the Republic of Cyprus (unicameral parliament - ed.n.), Dan Mihalache was welcomed by the Speaker of the Chamber, Annita Demetriou, who expressed her gratitude for Romania's position of principle in relation to the Cyprus issue.

During the meeting, Demetriou conveyed the readiness of the Greek Cypriot side for the immediate resumption of UN-led talks for a solution to the Cyprus problem, in line with the relevant Security Council resolutions and EU values and principles, Agerpres informs.

Demetriou and the Romanian ambassador also stressed the long-standing friendships between Cyprus and Romania and the common will to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including in the parliamentary one, through improved exchanges at various levels. There was also an exchange of views on issues of international interest, including the representation of women in decision-making centers.

In this context, Demetriou said that encouraging women's participation in politics, while there is a balance between family and professional life, is included among her priorities, along with other significant issues such as addressing serious challenges and building a better and more prosperous future, full of hope, in the post-COVID era, the press release further mentions.