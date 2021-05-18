Ambassador David Saranga: Our goal - to defend Israeli citizens and destroy Hamas' terrorist infrastructure

The Ambassador of the State of Israel to Romania, David Saranga, stated that the aim of the country's army is to defend Israeli citizens and to destroy the infrastructure of the "Hamas terrorist organization", as far as possible without any casualties.

"Today is the eighth day that a rain of missiles has arrived from the terrorist organization Hamas to Israel. To date, we are talking about about 3,400 missiles fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel. We have explained our purpose - to defend Israeli citizens in order to put an end to this terrorist operation and destroy the terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip (missile factories, an underground city, tens of kilometers of bunker tunnels, thousands of missiles held by Hamas). The Israeli army will do everything possible to end the aggression of the Hamas terrorist movement. The Israeli army will do everything possible not to cause any human damage on one side or the other. When you do not want to do any human damage, things take time," David Saranga said Tuesday after meeting with members of the Senate's Foreign Policy Committee.

The ambassador explained that, in case of requests from the Romanians to leave the area, the Israeli Government will cooperate with the Romanian authorities."We are in permanent contact with the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) and so far we have not received any request to evacuate Romanian citizens. If this request comes, the Israeli government will cooperate, will do everything possible to help the Romanian Government," David Saranga added.