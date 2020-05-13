Ambassador Noble, Professor Paunescu, Director of OncoGen, discuss possible COVID-19 vaccine over phone

The British Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, had a telephone conversation with Professor Virgil Paunescu, director of the OncoGen Research Center, where a possible anti-COVID-19 vaccine is in the works.

We know that the path to a COVID-19 vaccine is challenging and must be an effort under emergency conditions involving governments, the pharmaceutical industry and the scientific community around the world. In this context, the British Government donated 388 million pounds for vaccines, tests and treatments, and on May 4 was one of the hosts of the World Donors' Conference, where 6.5 billion pounds were raised from governments around the world, said Andrew Noble, according to a statement from the United Kingdom Embassy in Romania.

He spoke about future initiatives, together with the Romanian center, saying that he appreciated the opportunity to learn from Professor Paunescu about the evolution of tests for his vaccine and "we are open to support his team to get in touch with British researchers, so as to share experiences".

Noble also stressed that "Romania should be proud to have produced a potential vaccine, which will contribute to a better understanding of the virus."

Adequate funding for vaccine research and the sharing of knowledge in the field are the only elements that can defeat this virus, the ambassador said.