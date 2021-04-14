Ambassador nominee Muraru confident Romanians will travel to US visa-free by end of President Iohannis's term in office

Nominee for ambassador to the US Andrei Muraru said during his hearing today in the joint select committees of Parliament that he is confident that by the end President Klaus Iohannis's term in office Romania will be included in the Visa Waiver program.

"I spoke about the need to have more American investments in Romania, an aspect that we consider vital. Then we talked about the rapprochement to the Romanian community overseas in this effort to promote and better defend Romania's interests in the United States and, last but not least, about the efforts we will make in the most determined and decisive way for Romania to be admitted to the Visa Waiver program, so that I am confident that by the end of President Iohannis's term, the Romanians will be able to travel to the US visa-free," Muraru said after the hearing that issued him a favorable opinion, agerpres.ro confirms.

According to him, a major objective in the next period is to raise the profile of the Romania - US Strategic Partnership.

"The United States of America is our main strategic partner and one of the pillars of our foreign and security policy, along with our EU and NATO membership. I am deeply committed, both personally and on behalf of Romania, to growing and deepening this Partnership. I also spoke about the list of priorities I am setting off with in this term, first of all - increasing the American military presence in Romania, a request we address to the Washington administration, and not just the enhancement of this presence, but also encouraging and supporting Romania to implement the goals related to NATO's forward presence on the eastern flank," Andrei Muraru detailed.

Muraru has held since 2014 the position of presidential advisor, head of the Department of Liaison with Public Authorities and Civil Society.