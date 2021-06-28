Anca Dragu: The censure motion - extremely superficial; I have absolutely no fear of it

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, declared that she has no fear that the censure motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) parliamentarians - which will be debated and voted on Tuesday in Parliament - could pass, motivating that the current Coalition "works" and is "strong."

"I have absolutely no fear. I am firmly convinced that this Coalition works, it is strong. There would be no reasons beyond the political vote. I listened to the presentation of the motion and it is extremely superficial," Dragu said on Monday.

She specified that the action manner of the parliamentary majority will be established in the Coalition meeting on Monday evening.Asked about a possible reshuffle of the Minister of Economy, Claudiu Nasui, Anca Dragu said: "As we established in the supplementary protocol signed at the Coalition level, there must be a proper assessment at the Coalition level. We have not done any analysis yet and I could not comment on speculations, but we will see."