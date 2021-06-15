Andrei Baciu: We are on schedule with the implementation of the digital green certificate on July 1

Romania is on schedule with the procedures for implementing the digital green certificate on July 1, the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu said on Tuesday.

"We are on schedule for the objective assumed on July 1. Even before this press conference, we had another working meeting with all the institutions involved - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, STS, INSP, just to complete in the best possible conditions all the necessary things on July 1, the announced deadline for the implementation of this digital certificate in Romania as well," Baciu stated.

He said the regulation on the certificate was published in the EU's official gazette on Tuesday morning, saying some regulations would likely be adopted next week.The STS representative at the press conference indicated that it is a "very complex" computer system, which will have the two components."At the moment, my colleagues are working for the development of the secure portal component, it will practically be the site where all vaccinated people, but also those from other categories will be able to download their digital certificates. The system is complex because this portal is just a simple site, it will have interconnections with the vaccination register, it will have interconnections with the Corona Forms application, where you can find people who have been tested positive or negative at some point. (...) We expect it to be a system accessed by a lot of people, and that's why we have to ensure all the time necessary for the development, testing phase, before it is implemented," he explained.On the other hand, the president of CNCAV, Valeriu Gheorghita, specified that over 997,000 electronic immunization certificates were downloaded from the platform of the National Electronic Vaccination Register."Almost a quarter of those vaccinated have downloaded their electronic certificates," he said.