Andrei Ungur wins bronze medal in 100 m backstroke at European Short Course Swimming Championships

Romanian athlete Andrei Ungur won the bronze medal in the 100 m backstroke, at the European Short Course Swimming Championships (25 meters) in Otopeni, on Friday, timed at 50 sec 04/100

Ungur (25 years old) achieved the best performance of his career, confirming the results in the series and semi-finals. He recorded the third time both in the series (50 sec 61/100) as well as in the semi-finals (50 sec 33/100).

In this event, two bronze medals were awarded, Italian Lorenzo Mora being timed with the same time as Ungur, 50 sec 04/100.

The gold medal was won by the French Mewen Tomac, in 49 sec 72/100, the silver went to compatriot Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, in 49 sec 96/100.

Andrei Ungur brought Romania its first medal at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni.

Romania is taking part in the European with a group of 21 athletes (7 girls and 14 boys), selected based on their results in the National Short Course Championships from November 9-12, also held in Otopeni.

At the previous edition of the European Short Course Swimming Championships, which took place in Kazan (Russia), in 2021, David Popovici won the gold medal in the 200m freestyle, and Robert Glinta won a silver in the 100m backstroke and a bronze 50 m behind. At the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Popovici won silver in the 200m freestyle.