Animest: 24 short length children's films enter Minimest competition

A number of 24 short films are competing in the Minimest competition, a section dedicated to children's films, within the 17th edition of the Animest International Animation Film Festival.

The Minimest section will take place between October 7 and 16, inform the organizers in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Surprising and educational, the films are made by using a variety of animation techniques (2D drawing, stop motion, 3D animation, cgi, collage, puppet animation, painting on glass, wool) and address attractive themes for today's children: the concern for a a clean environment and its protection, the importance of healthy food, the power of community, friendship, the relationship between generations, the power to overcome less pleasant events with courage, the acceptance of diversity and solidarity towards the less fortunate, say the organizers, told Agerpres.

Created by experienced professionals, but also by animation students at prestigious schools in Europe, the Minimest short films are mainly aimed at children aged between 4 and 12 years old. Like in every year, the best short film for children will be voted by a jury of three children and will be announced during the Animest Awards Gala.

The surprise of this year's edition also comes with a challenge for the children who want to be part of the Minimest jury. Between September 26 and 30, Radio Itsy Bitsy listeners aged between 8 and 12 years old can participate in the contest organized in the ItsyBitsyNeata show, by telling about their favorite animated films.

Also, children interested in discovering the creative process behind animated films will be able to learn from top professionals in six workshops.

The theme of the 17th edition of Animest is Love, and the Minimest feature film selection could not miss the chance to offer the little ones some of the most beautiful stories to celebrate it.

The Animest Festival is a project of the Animest Association, co-financed by the MEDIA Programme of the European Union, the National Cinematography Center and the Romanian Cultural Institute.