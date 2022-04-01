Annual value of trade betewen Romania and Turkey to exceed 10 billion dollars (Turkish official)

There is a major interest in developing commercial relations with Romania, so that the annual value of commercial exchange between Romania and Turkey will exceed 10 billion dollars, said the chairman of the Turkey-Romania Business Council with the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) Omer Susli.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) and the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism in Romania have organized in Turkey, in Istanbul, on March 31, the Romania-Turkey Business and Investment Forum, an event which took place on the sidelines of the XXVII-th session of the Joint Inter-governmental Committee of Economic Collaboration between the two states."Based on the excellent relations which CCIR has with the Association of Turkish Businessmen and the Union of Chambers and Commodities Exchanges in Turkey, I am inviting the entire business community from your country to invest in Romania," said the chairman of CCIR, Mihai Daraban, during the opening of the business forum.In turn, the chairman of the Turkey-Romania Business Council within DEIK, Omer Susli, said that there is a major interest in developing commercial relations with Romania, interest which was expressed even by the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.During the Forum opening, the CCIR chairman Mihai Daraban took part in an advisory meeting with the representatives of Romanian and Turkish business environments, following the invitation of the Vice President of Turkey, Fuat Oktay.The business and investment forum Romania-Turkey has reunited over 170 companies from the two countries, that carry out their activity in various economic areas, such as: energy, agriculture, food industry, pharmaceutical industry, constructions, automotive, etc.According to the data from the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC), the total value of trade between Romania and Turkey, at the end of 2021, was 7.03 billion Euro. At the level of January 2022, in Romania there were 16,842 Turkish companies, with a subscribed share capital of 655.5 million Euro.AGERPRES