Another 511,290 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Romania on Monday

A new tranche of 511,290 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrives in Romania on Monday, announces the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

They will be delivered by air and will arrive at the Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara airports.

Transport to storage centers is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land.

Vaccines are carried safely in special containers in carbonated ice and sealed foil.

So far, our country has received 3,886,019 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 3,362,997 have already been used to immunize the population, says CNCAV.

The vaccination centers will use both doses received by Romania from the current tranche as well as the previous tranches, based on requests sent to the National Center and regional storage centers, through the county and Bucharest public health directorates.