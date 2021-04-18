Another 71,922 people inoculated in past 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 71,922 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 54,818 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 8,481 with the AstraZeneca, and 8,623 with the Moderna serum.

As many as 48,097 people were given the priming shot and 23,825 received the booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 4,231,714 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 2,626,810 persons, of whom 1,021,906 received the first dose and 1,604,904 received both doses.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 68 persons experienced side effects - 12 had a local reaction and 56 had whole-body reactions.

As many as 12,891 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign, 1,326 local, and 11,565 whole-body reactions; 136 side effect occurrences are under investigation.