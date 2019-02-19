 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Another three people killed by flu; Flu death toll reaches 138 in Romania

morga

Flu has killed other three persons, thus the flu death toll currently reaches 138, according to the latest release issued on Tuesday by the National Centre for Communicable Disease Supervision and Control with the National of Public Health Institute.

The latest fatalities were a woman aged 68 of Sibiu County, without known preexisting medical conditions and immunised against the flu and other two women, namely a 64-year old of Calarasi County and a 81-year old of Ilfov County, both of them confirmed to have suffered from other illnesses, who had not been vaccinated.

The last three victims so far were confirmed to have had the type-A flu virus.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.