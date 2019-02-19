Another three people killed by flu; Flu death toll reaches 138 in Romania

Flu has killed other three persons, thus the flu death toll currently reaches 138, according to the latest release issued on Tuesday by the National Centre for Communicable Disease Supervision and Control with the National of Public Health Institute.

The latest fatalities were a woman aged 68 of Sibiu County, without known preexisting medical conditions and immunised against the flu and other two women, namely a 64-year old of Calarasi County and a 81-year old of Ilfov County, both of them confirmed to have suffered from other illnesses, who had not been vaccinated.

The last three victims so far were confirmed to have had the type-A flu virus.