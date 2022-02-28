ANPC fines Russian operators that own Gazprom and Lukoil gas stations, Berezka stores

The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) has issued fines worth 1.4 million RON to economic operators that own Lukoil and Gazprom gas stations, as well as the Berezka store chain, following controls done on Monday.

"The horrible situation that mankind is going through at the moment, makes us all contribute to any form of stabilizing peace. In the few days since the conflict launched in neighboring country, we elaborated a plan, in order to conduct control actions for economic operators that have even the slighest connection with what we are living now. Starting today, we are analyzing the activity of Gazprom, Lukoil and shops that market products imported from Russia. We will conclude the action when each point of work will be placed in order and will be sanctioned where the situation demands it. We have already noticed that we are also leading a war regarding the misconduct from legal norms as well as common sense," the chairman of ANPC, Horia Constantinescu, declared, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

the ANPC commissioners have also identified irregularities in all 8 regions of the country, and until this time there have been 104 fines applied, with a total value of 1.4 million RON, to which the following complementary measures were applied: definitive halt of marketing of some products with a total value of 58,000 RON, temporarily stopping marketing of products worth 128,000 RON, temporary halting of services rendered, for a number of 35 work points, proposal for stopping unfair commercial practice, proposal of closing a unit to up to 6 months, for 5 units, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to ANPC, the most important deficiencies identified by control teams were marketing some products outside the minimal durability date, deficiencies of product tags or aisles, regarding elements of identification-characterization of merchandise or at the date of minimal durability or the unitary price, ice machines and ice cream machines with visible ice cluttering, as a result of shutting down, with traces of leaked and frozen products. Furthermore, the windows of ice coolers were dirty and unhygienic, full of dust, dirt and dead insects, fuel pumps with visible fuel stains both in the island area, as well as in the pavement in the supplying area, tanks exposed to marketing which were rusty at the base, with chipped paint.