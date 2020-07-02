ANRE: All participants on gas market, including importers, required to sell 40 pct of deliveries on stock exchange

All the companies that sell gas wholesale on the market in Romania, including those that run imports, are required to trade on the stock exchange 40 pct of their deliveries, at a starting point established by the National Authority for Regulation in Energy (ANRE), according to draft orders initiated by the authority.

"In the July 1, 2020 - December 31, 2022 period, all participants on the natural gas market, with the exception of producers the annual production of which exceeded 3,000,000 MWh in the previous year, if they contract the selling of natural gas on the wholesale market, have the obligation to offer, annually, on the centralized markets, transparently, publicly and in a non-discriminatory manner, quantities of natural gas determined by the application of a percentage quota of minimum 40 pct to the quantity of natural gas delivered in that calendar year, as a seller," shows one of the drafts.

Another draft order mentions that, in the same period, the natural gas producers the annual production of which in the previous year exceeds 3,000,000 MWh have the obligation to offer annually the selling of quantities of natural gas, with delivery in the period between July 1, 2020 - December 31, 2022, transparently, publicly and in a non-discriminatory manner, on the centralized markets in agreement with the regulations issued by the ANRE a percentage quota of 40 pct of the annual production recorded in the year prior to offering, with the exception of technological consumption and own consumption.

In their turn, all wholesale buyers must acquire from the market 40 pct of the total quantity bought.

"The maximum starting point of standardized product offers which will be introduced in the trading platform upon the launch of sell orders by the holders of the offer bond is the one set by ANRE and shown on the internet page, in the last working day of the month prior to the bidding session," the representatives of the authority also say.

This price will be formed depending on the level at which transactions end, and, until a market reference is formed, the price will be correlated with the gas quotations on the Viennese market, Central European Gas Hub.

ANRE expects proposals and observations on the matter until July 10.

The draft orders were drawn up in the context in which, starting July 1, the gas market of Romania has been fully liberalized.