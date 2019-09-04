ANRE intends to buy interactive tablet and related software amounting to 28,000 euro

The National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) intends to purchase a 42-inch interactive tablet and the related software, in exchange for an estimated 28,000 euro, without VAT, according to a announcement posted on the institution's website.

This dashboard software will present a series of technical indicators from the electricity and natural gas market, offering an overview of the sectors, the ANRE representatives show.

Specifically, data will be displayed on electricity production in real time by source, import and export of energy, also in real time, PZU, OTC, PCCB results (the possibility of 30-day history viewing), the natural gas reference price (Vienna Stock Exchange, BRM, OPCOM), the number of documents registered daily, the number of petitions registered in the last 30 days, the number of petitions solved in the last 30 days, the regulated price for the domestic consumers of electricity and natural gas, the number of offers of electricity and natural gas in the competitive marketplace, the number of suppliers of electricity and natural gas.

The system will also allow other indicators to be displayed depending on future needs (for example, viewing spatial data related to natural gas and electricity networks).

The estimated value is 28,000 euro excluding VAT, of which 8,800 euro the cost of the tablet and 19,200 euro that of the software.

The deadline for the submission of tenders is September 10, 2019.

The supplier will ensure the installation, configuration and development of the software within 60 days from the signature date of the contract. Along with the application, the source code will also be taught.

The minimal technical specifications include the 42-inch diagonal, all-in-one system, maximum thickness of 5.5 mm, Vesa Mount clamping system, Corning Gorilla Glass screen protector, Projected-Capacitive touch technology, 50 touch points, 1.5 mm touch accuracy, 3840x2160 px minimum resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate display, at least 60,000 hours display life, Intel core 17 CPU, NVIDIA GTX 1060 GPU, 16 GB RAM, at least 128 GB SSD storage, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, Microsoft Windows 10 IoT operating system.

The warranty period is three years.